Wolverine star Hugh Jackman get claws into a Norwich waffle
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman got his Wolverine-style claws into a couple of waffles when he dropped by a Norwich restaurant.
The X-Men actor visited The Waffle House in St Giles Street on Sunday.
Tweeting foodie photos about his visit on Twitter, Jackman said he had enjoyed a "cheat meal", adding: "Noooo! I did not share. And, I'm not sorry."
Restaurant staff joked that "he also helped chop some vegetables in the kitchen with his claws".
Jackman, whose films also include The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, is known to be a Norwich City Football Club fan, and his mother lives in Norfolk.
He posted images of his meal on Twitter, which included the restaurant's Bolognese waffle, followed by a dessert of banoffee waffle.
Jackman also thrilled Waffle House staff by posing for a photo with them.
Posting about his visit on their Facebook page, they said: "Huge thank you to thehughjackman for being such a legend… posing for a photo and mentioning us on his social media pages. He also helped chop some vegetables in the kitchen with his claws #wolverine."
Emily Blakemore, the manager on the night, said she did not initially recognise the star when he arrived for lunch with his family.
"Then I turned around and all the other staff were peaking around the corner, saying, 'it's Hugh Jackman, Hugh Jackman'," she said.
"It was very surreal - the energy and excitement on that shift was just crazy.
"He must get that all the time when he goes out... and we were aware he was in with his family and we just wanted him to have as normal an experience as possible."
When he had finished his meal she said they plucked up the courage to ask for a selfie with him.
"He was so lovely and down to earth about it," Ms Blakemore added.
The actor is due to return as Wolverine in the next Deadpool film from Marvel.