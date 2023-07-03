Motorcyclist dies in Snetterton racetrack crash
- Published
A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash at a racetrack.
The Classic Racing Motorcycle Club said the collision was at the start of the Lansdowne Classic series race at Snetterton in Norfolk, just after 11:00 BST on Sunday.
Several riders were seriously injured, of which one died soon afterwards and one remained in hospital.
The club said its "hearts and minds are with the families of those involved".
