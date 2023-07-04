Geldeston Parish Council's only councillor calls for new members
- Published
A parish council's last remaining councillor has called for people to join after all other members resigned.
Six councillors and the clerk left the council in Geldeston, Norfolk, accusing John Crowfoot of being abusive, which he denied.
They posted an open letter giving their reasons on the parish noticeboard.
Mr Crowfoot has since been given the noticeboard's key, been able to take the letter down and post job notices, saying it was "one hurdle cleared".
"Gradually we can get back to doing things the parish council should be doing," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The parish council should be operative and getting on with addressing the pressing issues in the area."
The row began when the chairman and clerk of the council quit at the end of May, just weeks after the local elections.
Then five other councillors left and pinned a letter accusing Mr Crowfoot of being "abusive" to fellow councillors, the parish clerk and members of the public.
Mr Crowfoot denied the claims and branded the letter "libellous".
Police officers visited Mr Crowfoot at his home to investigate the row, where "words of advice were given".
While new councillors have been sought, South Norfolk Council has drafted in its own members to allow the Geldeston authority to continue.