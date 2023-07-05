NHS at 75: King's Lynn hospital charity celebrates 70 years
- Published
A charity which started five years after the birth of the NHS has been reflecting on its contribution to health services.
The League of Friends, which has a shop at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, began 70 years ago.
Chair and former nurse, Penny Hipkin, said: "There was a great desire form the general public to support their local hospitals."
The charity used to support five hospitals in the west Norfolk area.
They included the former Hardwick infection centre, and the now demolished Stow Hall convalescent home at Stow Bardolph.
"Huge numbers of associations wished to support these hospitals and provide extras for these patients," said Ms Hipkin.
In its first year, in 1953, it raised £507, and bought two television sets and a trolley shop for Hardwick hospital.
"We gave £50 to the St James' Hospital shop for the sweet and tobacco fund, and £50 towards amenities in hospitals in the area," Ms Hipkin said.
"The league contributed two shillings and sixpence for Christmas, per head, in all the hospitals towards the extras."
In its early days, the charity mainly fundraised through fetes, but the shop is now the main source of income, alongside donations from former patients. Last year the shop brought in more than £131,000 of profit.
The charity provided £400,000 for the hospital's radiology information system and has recently spent £141,000 on equipment for the hospital. It donated £10,000 to the maternity bereavement fund, £9,645 for nebulisers for critical care outreach, £9,500 for outdoor-use wheelchairs and £50,404 for two ultrasound machines.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk