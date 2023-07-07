Norfolk A47 plans overcome climate legal challenge
- Published
A decision to approve three major road schemes in Norfolk has been upheld by the High Court after being challenged on climate grounds.
Work to dual the A47 at two locations and redevelop a junction at a third will now begin.
A judicial review had been brought by environmental consultant and climate activist Andrew Boswell.
Dr Boswell, a former Green Party county councillor, said he would be appealing.
Last year, three proposals had been signed off by the government:
- A new dual carriageway and junctions between Blofield and North Burlingham
- Another dual carriageway and junctions between North Tuddenham and Easton
- Redevelopment of the Thickthorn junction to the south of Norwich where the A11 meets the A47
The plans have been on hold since December after a judge gave Dr Boswell leave to launch his action, which has been funded by 1,500 donors.
Dr Boswell had challenged the decision by the Secretary of State for Transport to grant consent for the schemes because of their potential carbon emissions.
His counsel there had been a failure to meaningfully assess the combined impacts of the plans in relation to carbon emissions targets.
But Mrs Justice Thornton disagreed stating the Secretary of State had given consideration to their cumulative impacts.
Chris Griffin, programme leader for National Highways in the East region, said: "Today's judgment is wonderful news for people living and working around Norwich.
"Our plans will improve journey times and are designed to make the A47 a safer road.
"We know from speaking to local people there is overwhelming support for these schemes."
The works were put on hold pending the outcome of the legal action.
It had been hoped the Blofield scheme would be completed in the summer of next year, with the Tuddenham upgrade opening in the winter of 2025.
The Thickthorn redevelopment was scheduled for completion in early 2025.
National Highways said it would work with its contractor to establish new timescales for all three projects.