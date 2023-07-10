North Walsham: Man dies after falling from car on roundabout

A man in his 40s died after falling from a car on a roundabout

A man has died after falling out of a car on a roundabout, police said.

The man was a passenger in the rear of a silver Ford Galaxy and fell from the vehicle while travelling round the North Walsham roundabout, on the A1270 in Norfolk, on 1 July.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

