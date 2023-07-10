Norwich Boundary junction disrupted by 8-week roadworks
One of the busiest junctions in Norwich is being disrupted by roadworks for the next eight weeks as 41 sets of traffic lights get an upgrade.
The Boundary junction, where Mile Cross meets Hellesdon, is also being resurfaced until September.
The owner of Kerrison's Toys, near the junction, said it was "very concerning" as the school holidays were one of their busiest periods.
Norfolk County Council said the timeframe was "as short as possible".
During the "majority" of the £800,000 works, the through-route for the Norwich outer ring road would remain open, it added.
However, junctions for Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road would be closed for a number of weeks, with diversions in place.
The closures, carried out in phases, mean connecting routes for the city centre, Hellesdon, the north Norfolk coast and airport would be disrupted.
'Get this done quickly'
Steve Kerrison said his Aylsham Road shop remained accessible from the city centre, but the situation was "not ideal".
"People can still get to us; we just hope we can count on their support at this difficult time," he added.
"Times are tough anyway and passing trade is a big part of our business.
"We hope the council can keep pushing the contractors to get this done quickly."
Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways and transport at the Conservative-led council, said the junction's 24-year-old traffic signals had reached the end of their life and needed replacing with LED models, which used less power.
"The updating is urgent to ensure the future reliability of the junction as regular faults are now occurring," he added.
Much of the work would be carried out at night and involved contractors installing underground ducting and inspection chambers.
Signs were up to explain that businesses were open, and warnings of the closure placed on the A11, A47 and Broadland Northway, also known as the Northern Distributor Road, said Mr Plant.
He added it was the "most judicious" time for the work, when school runs would soon end for the summer and no roadworks were planned on any diversion routes.
