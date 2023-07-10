King's Lynn Speedway postpones fixture amid finance issue
A speedway club has postponed a fixture to help it "re-finance" and claimed it would "severely jeopardise the future" to continue its season without a break.
King's Lynn Stars were due to meet Peterborough later, but said it had to "regroup and resolve several issues".
"Recent changes on the promotional side have left the club in an extremely difficult and vulnerable position," it said.
A week off should enable the team to finish the 2023 season, it added.
"The club have been in extensive discussions with British Speedway Promoters' Ltd, and all parties are in agreement that a brief pause to their season is necessary in order," a statement said.
"The intention of all parties is that the Stars complete the current season and are then able to return in 2024."
It said the Stars were back in action on 17 July for a visit to Leicester, with the next home meeting a reverse fixture against the Lions on 20 July.
The Peterborough meeting has been rescheduled for 27 July, it added.
"The club apologises to supporters for the inconvenience and disruption, but hope there is an understanding they have been left in a near-impossible position, and that they are working to find solutions," a club statement added.
"The decision has not been taken lightly, but ultimately it was one which had to be taken with the long-term survival of the club in mind."
Sports Insure Premiership chief executive Phil Morris said the club had been "open and transparent" about its "complex position".
"After detailed discussions, their request was accepted in the best interests of the sport, and the postponement of Monday's fixture gives them the short grace period necessary for matters to be resolved.
"We all want King's Lynn to survive in the Sports Insure Premiership and to be able to go again in 2024."
Meanwhile, it could be Peterborough's final season due to plans to turn the city's showground into a housing and leisure development.
