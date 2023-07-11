Search called off for missing man after boat sinks in the Broads
Coastguards have called off the search for a man who disappeared after a boat sank on the Broads.
The emergency services were first called to the River Waveney, north of Barnby, near Beccles, at about 21:40 BST on Monday.
Four people were treated at the scene, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the search had ended, "with one person sadly still missing".
The operation was launched after reports of the sinking of a boat with five people on board, the MCA said, with four people managing to "self-recover" from the water.
Fire and rescue crews, as well as the Hemsby Lifeboat and Suffolk Police, attended, and rangers from the Broads Authority also spent the day searching the river.
The search for the missing man was initially called off in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but resumed later in the day.
A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: "Officers had been supporting a search of the river - led by HM Coastguard - which has now concluded for the time being, with the missing person not located.
"Police officers are continuing with a number of enquiries in respect of the missing man and will continue to liaise with HM Coastguard and other partners."
