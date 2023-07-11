Norwich Boundary junction roadwork delays force bus firm to suspend some services
- Published
A bus company has said it has been forced to suspend some of its services through Norwich due to major roadworks.
The Boundary junction, where Mile Cross meets Hellesdon, is having 41 sets of traffic lights upgraded and being resurfaced until September.
Sanders Coaches has temporarily scrapped some buses after people faced delays of up to an hour on Monday.
Co-owner Charles Sanders said: "With any major scheme like this, there are always going to be difficulties."
He said the firm had decided to avoid the junction altogether and had now started diverting its buses to and from north Norfolk along the Broadland Northway - otherwise known as the NDR - and North Walsham Road.
It has meant Sanders Coaches has stopped running along Cromer Road, Reepham Road and Aylsham Road.
"I don't think there's much we can do about it - people need to get to work on time," said Mr Sanders, speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk.
"They can't afford to lose their jobs because of traffic delays.
"It's important to get people in on time."
He added the firm would continue to monitor the traffic situation and may restore its services when the schools close for summer in two weeks.
First Bus, which operates the 36, 36A, 37 and 38 services on the Purple Line to north Norwich and Horsford, has also put diversions in place.
It said some bus stops along Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane and Reepham Road, would not be served.
Passengers were also urged to allow more time for their journeys.
Konectbus said two of its routes - including some park and ride buses to Norwich Airport - would be affected by the works.
The route along the Norwich outer ring road is expected to remain open during most of the £800,000 works, which started on Monday.
But junctions for Aylsham Road, Cromer Road and Reepham Road would be closed for a number of weeks, with diversions in place.
These will disrupt connecting routes for the city centre, Hellesdon, the north Norfolk coast and airport.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830