Norwich house fire being treated as arson by police

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service vehiclesGeograph/Mat Tuck
Fire crews from the surrounding area attended the scene of the blaze

A large fire at a derelict house in Norwich is being treated as arson, Norfolk Police said.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Press Lane, off Aylsham Road, at just after 20:00 BST on Sunday.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow and Hethersett attended to put out the fire, assisted by an aerial ladder platform from Earlham.

A police spokesman said no-one had been arrested and inquiries were ongoing. No-one was hurt in the blaze.

