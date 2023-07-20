UEA students graduate from same university 18 years after mum
Two siblings have followed in their mother's footsteps by graduating from her old university.
Sophia Hunter and brother Tom were aged eight and five respectively when their mother Nicki Bramford, a lone parent, graduated from the UEA with a law degree in 2005.
Eighteen years on, Nicki returned to the UEA this week to watch her two children graduate on the same day.
Nicki, 48, said it showed people that "anything is possible".
"I am incredibly proud and incredibly emotional that they both came to the UEA like I did and they are both graduating on the same day and sharing the experience together", she said.
Sophia graduated with a master's degree from the School of Medical Science while younger brother Thomas graduated with a degree in psychology.
Reflecting on her time at the UEA while also raising two children, Ms Bramford said: "It was an absolute challenge.
"I didn't pick an easy degree so it involved rushed bedtimes and a lot of time spent in soft play areas with my text books. Thankfully I had incredibly patient children."
"I purposely and intentionally chose law because I knew it would provide me with a solid career. It was really borne out of a need to provide for my children and support myself."
Sophia said she had a huge amount of "renewed respect" for her mum. "I actually applied for my masters when I was on maternity leave", she said.
"It's been difficult as I've also done it as a single parent - but I definitely have a huge support system with my mum, my step dad and Tom.
"It's been a challenge, but if anything, it's been empowering and I'm really proud of myself.
"I've had my mum really show me what strong women look like, and I've been able to do that for my daughter, who gets to watch me graduate so that's been really special."
Sophia and Tom both work for the NHS, just like their mum. Both said they would like to return to studying in the future.
