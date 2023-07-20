Justin Fashanu mural painted on Norwich pub wall
A mural of Justin Fashanu, the first professional football player to come out as gay, has been painted on the side of a pub in Norwich.
The artwork was commissioned by the landlord of the Fat Cat and Canary who said a previous mural of the former Norwich City manager, Daniel Farke, had become out of date.
Farke was named as the new manager of Leeds United earlier this month.
Fashanu grew up in Norfolk and signed for Norwich in the late 1970s.
"He means a lot to a lot of people, especially in Norfolk," said Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of the Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, close to the city centre stadium.
"Being the first player to come out as gay, and obviously being black as well, he faced a lot of adversity."
The graffiti work was carried out by David Nash, who goes by the name Gnasher.
Mr Hodgkinson said it took Gnasher eight hours to complete the mural and cost £350. It was finished on Tuesday.
"Gnasher did the Farke piece," said Mr Hodskinson. "And after he did that, I was so impressed, I had him come back to do Justin."
Fashanu signed a professional contract with the Canaries in 1978. He scored 40 goals for the club in 103 appearances.
His majestic strike against Liverpool in 1980 was Match of the Day's Goal of the Season, cementing his legendary status among Canaries fans.
In 1990, Fashanu stunned the football world when he told a newspaper he was gay.
For three decades, he remained the only male footballer to reveal his sexuality while playing professionally in the top tiers.
Andy Reynolds, a Norwich City season ticket holder and member of the Proud Canaries - an LGBTQ+ Norwich City fans group - said: "Justin's mural is terrific and so important at this time.
"A kid will walk by and see that, whoever they are or who they love, they can aspire to play for our beloved Canaries.
"Christian Hodgkinson at the Fat Cat and Canary does a great job of celebrating our Norwich heroes."
Proud Canaries are currently trying to raise £150,000 to create a statue in honour of Justin Fashanu. The group hopes it will be located close to the club's home ground.
Mr Hodgkinson said the mural had received a lot of positive feedback from fans.
"This is something to stay," he said. "It won't age like Daniel [Farke] did."
