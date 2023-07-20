Thetford: Cigarette butt may have caused fire that killed teen
A dropped cigarette butt may have caused a house fire that killed a teenager with autism, a coroner has said.
Jack Wilson, 18, died in hospital a day after a fire ripped through his family home on Staniforth Road, Thetford, in Norfolk, on 29 May 2022.
An inquest heard how Mr Wilson's brother was known to throw cigarette butts from a front bedroom window.
The coroner concluded Mr Wilson died as a result of an accident.
A coroner can only make findings of fact which are based on evidence to determine how, when and where a person died.
On the day of the fire, Mr Wilson was sat in his bedroom playing on his Xbox when the blaze started at the front of the property, the inquest was told.
Mr Wilson's mother Michelle told the hearing she was lying on the sofa at about 19:30 BST when she first noticed flames "flickering through the front door".
She called the fire service and instructed Mr Wilson to "stay in his bedroom" and keep the door closed.
When firefighters arrived, Michael Matthews, a deputy crew manager for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, reported seeing a "highly emotionally charged group of people" outside the front of the property.
Mrs Wilson was rescued through a living room window and Mr Wilson's brother had unsuccessfully tried to rescue Jack from upstairs.
The hearing was told that in total six people were taken to hospital, including a firefighter who had rushed into the burning house without a breathing apparatus.
Jack Wilson was airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edumunds, but due to the severity of his injuries he was transferred to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.
The inquest was told Mr Wilson suffered burns to 72% of his body.
The day after the fire, Mr Wilson, who had profound autism and severe obesity, suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital.
Senior Norfolk Coroner Jaqueline Lake said that the fire had been started by "a dropped cigarette butt or a dropped or applied flame".
She said it was an "unintentional act with unintentional consequences".
