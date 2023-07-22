Great Yarmouth: Forty firefighters tackle building blaze
About 40 firefighters from two counties have tackled a large building fire in a seaside town.
Norfolk Fire Service said it was called to a blaze in Nelson Road South in Great Yarmouth at about 09:30 BST.
Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Loddon in Norfolk along with firefighters from Lowestoft in Suffolk attended with a ladder platform and an incident command unit.
The fire was extinguished just before 11:00.
