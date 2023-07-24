Great Yarmouth: Appeal to house victims of seaside town fire
An appeal is being made for people to house those made homeless after a large building fire in a seaside town.
Norfolk Fire Service was called to a blaze in Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday morning.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council called on local homeowners to contact them if they could put up those affected - who it said were all "single and working".
The council also appealed for donations of clothing to support the residents.
The authority has not specified how many people were seeking alternative accommodation as a result of the fire.
Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Loddon in Norfolk, along with firefighters from Lowestoft in Suffolk, attended the scene with a ladder platform and an incident command unit.
The fire was extinguished just before 11:00.
