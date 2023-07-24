Norfolk: Motorcyclist dies in Tibenham Airfield crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash at an airfield.
Norfolk Police were called to Tibenham Airfield, near Long Stratton, at 10:54 BST on Sunday to assist ambulance staff after a reported single-vehicle collision.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene the former RAF base.
Officers said a file would be prepared for the Health and Safety Executive.
