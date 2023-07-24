Camilla visits Black Beauty author's house in Great Yarmouth
Queen Camilla has spent the morning in Norfolk visiting the birthplace of Anna Sewell, the author of Black Beauty.
Sewell was born in a tiny bedroom at the house on Church Plain in Great Yarmouth in 1820, custodianship of which was granted to Redwings Horse Sanctuary last year.
The Queen was greeted by crowds and while there, viewed a first edition of the famous book.
Nicola Knight, from the charity said it had been "an honour" to host the Queen.
She added: "I can hardly believe we've just welcomed the Queen to Anna Sewell House in Great Yarmouth.
"I've been with Redwings 20 years now and we've never had a Royal visit, so it's been an absolute honour, and I think because she loves the book so much and she's got a genuine interest in horses, there's a really lovely connection there - and I hope she really enjoyed her visit."