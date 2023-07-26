Growers prepare for King's visit to Sandringham Flower Show
- Published
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are to visit the Sandringham Flower Show for the first time since their Coronation.
The occasion will also mark the 140th show on the royal estate, which was started by King Edward VII.
Show chairman David Reeve said: "It was initially intended to bring the estate together, and it just took off."
Mr Reeve said King Charles, a respected horticulturist, "often knows as much as the exhibitors themselves".
"He is very, very, well-informed on most exhibits here," said Mr Reeve.
Sandringham Flower Show has grown over the years, with King George VI introducing a number of competitions including the King George VI Challenge Cup and the Queen Mother Challenge Cup.
Peter Beales Roses' nursery manager Ian Limmer said they had to contend with this summer's rain when choosing blooms for the show.
"We've had an unusual summer and a very wet summer, and especially this last week or 10 days, and that has spoiled quite a lot of the blooms," he said.
"We need 3,000 blooms for the stand here.
"We'll have to take some petals off because they're marked through the rain, but I think everyone's garden is the same."
In another marquee designer Paul Welford has been looking at climate change and its impact on the environment for his garden.
"The first garden is a cottage garden typical of what we have now," he said.
"In the middle of it we've got the climate change monster coming through a pair of gates which are slightly ajar on a dry river bed which leads to a dry garden, which simulates the rise in temperatures."
Flowers from the Farm, an association for British growers, is also in the marquee, showing home-grown flowers.
Louisa Butcher and Sarah Hammond said the farm sent flowers to Westminster Abbey for the King's Coronation, so they hoped the royal couple would stop for a chat before meeting the crowds in the showground.
The profits from each show are donated to local charities and since 1977 some £825,000 has been raised.