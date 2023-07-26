Norfolk A47: Public invited to hear more about upgrade plans
People are being invited to learn more about major improvements planned for one of Norfolk's busiest roads.
The first of five public events about the A47 is being held in Blofield.
Three schemes, which include dualling the carriageway between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham and Easton, were signed off by the government.
Earlier this month campaigners failed in their High Court bid to have the dual carriageway project halted.
The three projects are:
- A new dual carriageway and junctions between Blofield and North Burlingham
- Another dual carriageway and junctions between North Tuddenham and Easton
- Redevelopment of the Thickthorn junction to the south of Norwich where the A11 meets the A47
The plans had been on hold since December after environmental consultant and climate activist Andrew Boswell challenged the secretary of state for transport's decision to grant consent because of their potential carbon emissions.
It had been hoped all three sections would be completed by the end of 2025.
National Highways said earlier this month it would work with its contractor to establish new timescales for all three projects.
Dr Boswell said he would appeal against the High Court decision.
The public information events are being held on:
- Wednesday, 26 July, 10:00 to 16:00 BST, at Norwich Camping and Leisure, Blofield
- Thursday, 27 July, 10:00 to 16:00 at Co-op, Acle
- Friday, 28 July, 08:00 to 18:00 at Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, Norwich
- Monday, 4 September, 10:00 to 17:00 at Tesco, Dereham
- Monday, 11 September, 09:00 to 16:00 at Tesco, Ipswich Road, Norwich