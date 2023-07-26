Tibenham Airfield runway events pulled after motorcyclist's death
Organisers of high speed vehicle events on an airfield's runway said they would no longer hold them after the death of a motorcylist.
Army veteran Martin McConnell died at an event at Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk on Sunday.
He was due to ride on a half-mile strip of runway at the car and bike day where enthusiasts attempt to reach high speeds.
Terminal Velocity (TV) said it was "absolutely devastated" by his death.
In a Facebook post, company director Matthew Flynn said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Martin's family and friends.
"We will not be making any further public comment and there will be no further TV runway days.
"We would like to thank all of you who have participated in our events over the years, and always made them such great fun events, but the idea was always that it was enjoyable for all and that can no longer be the case for us."
On its website, Terminal Velocity said it originally set up the events to provide a "safe, secure [and] legal environment" for people wanting to push their vehicle as "fast as you can".
Mr McConnell had served with the Royal Corps of Transport.
He set up fundraising initiative ExForces PTSD in 2015, supporting veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, and was nominated for the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain awards in 2018.
Dazz Rose, who was Mr McConnell's crew chief for the event on Sunday, said in a statement he was "larger than life" and "gave so much to others".
"His loss is immeasurable and we are totally devastated and heartbroken to have lost one of our racing family and a man we were so proud to call our friend," he said.
Norfolk Police said it was called to the single-vehicle collision at 10:54 BST to assist ambulance staff.
It said a file would be prepared for the Health and Safety Executive.
