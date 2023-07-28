Norwich wrestler aims to be LGBT role model
- Published
A wrestler says he hopes he can be a role model for fellow LGBT athletes ahead of a Pride event.
Returning for another year, the show will see groups of wrestlers take to the ring during Norwich Pride weekend.
Brad Ingram, who goes by the name 'Brad Slayer', has helped organise the event and says wrestling has "always been about showmanship".
He said: "For me it's about being the athlete I needed to be growing up"
Mr Ingram has been part of the team organising the event at the WAW Performance Centre in Norwich and says the message is all about visibility.
He said: "As a young aspiring wrestler there was not that visibility in wrestling. Characters who were seen to be LGBT were either the bad guy for being that, or a bit of a joke character."
Before Calum Thompson took to the ring as 'Keegan', he was concerned that his sexuality was going to hold him back.
He said: "One of my big concerns when I started was [that I might] have to play that stereotypical camp, flouncy character... I want to kind of prove that you don't have to live in the one box... I just happen to be gay."
Growing up watching wrestling, he found the sport to be perceived as stereotypically 'manly'.
He said: "When you first watch it on telly, it's all very strong characters who know exactly who they are... but when you pull the veil back and meet everyone, everyone is just the same."
