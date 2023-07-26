Mundford: Two drivers die at the scene following car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving two cars, police said.
Norfolk Police were called to Mundford in Thetford Forest at 07:05 BST.
The driver of one car, a man in his 20s, and a female driver in her 50s, were both pronounced dead at the scene at the junction of Mundford Road and Cranwich Heath Road.
Officers appealed for witnesses and for any relevant dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.
The road was closed until 13:20 while emergency services attended, said police.
