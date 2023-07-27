Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds spotted off Norfolk coast
- Published
A "rare" cloud formation resembling waves in the sky has been described as "some of the best I've seen in the UK" by a weather expert.
A photo of the Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds was captured by Joy Patrick looking out to the sea at Trimingham in Norfolk.
She spotted them from her bedroom window on Sunday evening as the Eastern Daily Press first reported.
Chris Bell, a meteorologist from WeatherQuest, said the cloud photo was an "especially good, large example".
He told the BBC the clouds were "relatively rare" and that the ones spotted in Norfolk were "probably some of the best I've seen in the UK in while".
According to the Met Office website, Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds are "an extremely rare phenomenon, where a cloud produces a billowing wave pattern.
"They occur when there is a strong vertical shear between two air streams, causing winds to blow faster at the upper level than at the lower levels."
The clouds are named after Hermann von Helmholtz and William Thomson, Lord Kelvin - both physicists who studied turbulent airflow.