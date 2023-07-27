Sandringham Flower Show: Pastry portrait of King Charles goes viral
A baker who made a pastry portrait of King Charles said she was stunned after photographs of Charles' and Camilla's amused reaction to it went viral.
The King met his shortcrust pastry pie lookalike while at the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen.
Jackie Marshall, 64, who lives in Cockley Cley, Norfolk, made the rhubarb and apple dessert featuring the King's famous ears and a crown.
"The ears weren't meant to be that big, they just rose in the oven," she said.
The bake had been entered in the "a dainty dish to set before a king" competition at the show on the royal estate.
When Camilla saw the entry, she joked: "That looks very much like my husband."
Mrs Marshall claimed to have been encouraged to make the pie with the King's stand-out features by her husband.
"When I baked the pie I didn't expect it to go global basically," she said.
Mrs Marshall has entered competitions at the show for several years, mainly in the vegetable and flower categories.
"But the pie fit for a king class caught my eye," she said.
"I made two sets of ears, a large size and smaller size. I asked Ralph, my husband, which one shall I put on and he said the big one. So it's all down to him really," said Mrs Marshall.
"If anyone is going to the tower it's him!"
The baker failed to win a prize for her pie, but said her prize was seeing the King and Queen cracking jokes and laughing at her creation.
"It just brought joy to so many people, that was the best of win of day," she said.
The annual show, which was celebrating its 140th anniversary, was first staged to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the Sandringham estate.
The show has grown over the years, with King George VI introducing a number of competitions including the King George VI Challenge Cup and the Queen Mother Challenge Cup.
Some 200,000 people were thought to have visited the one-day show, profits from which are donated to local charities. Since 1977, about £825,000 has been raised.
