South Norfolk: Council buys property to create flats for homeless
The issue of rural homelessness has forced one council spend between £800,000 to £900,000 on a building to provide homes.
Two years ago South Norfolk Council said it only had 30 people in temporary accommodation. It now has 103.
Faced with high hotel and bed and breakfast costs, it has bought an old care home to turn into 26 flats to house 60 people.
The council said it hoped to purchase more, reasonably priced, properties.
According to Conservative councillor Graham Minsaull, portfolio holder for helping people, the council was in a more fortunate position of not being as "cash-strapped" as many other councils.
"We can afford this," he said, adding it was a more cost-effective option for the taxpayer.
The authority said it paid out £300 per week for a person to stay in a bed and breakfast.
Placed in a council-owned property, the authority would receive £95 per week per person in housing benefit.
Kevin Medler, 71, who lived in Horsford until five years ago, is living temporarily in a council bungalow in New Costessey.
He could not return to his former rented flat from hospital, as his landlord was not willing to adapt it and install a wet room and wheelchair access.
"There aren't any [such homes] available, so many people want them, unless you're able to pay [a certain] amount of pounds," he said.
He does not want to go to a care home as would like to remain independent and said without the council's help he would be "nowhere".
Mike Pursehouse, the council's assistant director of individuals and families, said the task facing them was "huge" as more people come under pressure over housing.
Rural homelessness presented itself differently to places like Norwich or London where the homeless can be seen sleeping on streets.
The council only learns who is homeless when people turn up at the authority's Help Hub.
"It's more hidden, but more difficult to get out of in a rural area," he said.
"What we see is more people sofa-surfing, just dossing down somewhere with friends or family.
"It's not ideal, they're there for a period of time, but then the problem is they then get kicked out as tensions in the house increase."
Mr Pursehouse added high interest rates and the anticipated Renters Reform Act had led to a "perception" among landlords that they would no longer be able to evict non-paying tenants, so they were selling up.
"It's a big factor as the vast majority of cases for homelessness for South Norfolk is people coming out of the rental market," said Mr Pursehouse.
But the council said the flats could only be a temporary fix and permanent homes still had to be found for people.