Norfolk mum becomes clown doctor after service helped child
- Published
A mum has been inspired to become a therapeutic clown visiting children in hospital after seeing the joy they brought her own sick child.
Dot Howard, 42, from Norwich now visits and performs for children in hospital, including the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, as a Clown doctor.
They engage with children, offering distraction and entertainment.
Ms Howard said the "joy was really significant" that the clowns offered to her family.
Ms Howard first came across the therapy clowns in November 2021 when her daughter spent time in hospital and said the clowns were "vital" to her recovery.
"She was really very uncomfortable while in hospital for the whole time but when the clowns came she smiled and that was really big deal at the time because she wasn't a happy girl and also I wasn't happy and they made me smile. So for us to have that moment of joy was really significant," she said.
Last year Ms Howard came across an advert asking for performers to become clown doctors and knew she would enjoy putting her skills into helping young patients.
Ms Howard, who performs as Dr Dot-to-dots said: "We never do the same thing and are led by the person we are engaging with within that moment"
She said the experience is "loads of fun" and she "enjoys building connections" with families.
Lucy Enskat, aka Dr Dizzy Daydreams, was one of the doctor clowns who came to visit Ms Howard's daughter in 2021 and thinks she makes a great addition to the clown team having a shared experience with other parents.
"It gives Dot a deep understanding of the parents and children and families we are working with here in hospital. I think that's actually essential to the care that we can bring to the role."
Kelly Alderton is a play specialist at the Norfolk and Norwich and believes the clown doctors are great for children and families.
"Children still need the opportunity to be children...they provide the opportunity to bring fun, to bring moments of joy where the focus isn't really on why the child is here and all the stuff they have to go through," she said.