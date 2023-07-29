Thorpe Market pub: Is this the UK's prettiest pub?
- Published
A rural pub where the rooms were transformed by the late interior designer Robert Kime has been named as the most picturesque in the UK.
The Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market, near Cromer, Norfolk, was judged the prettiest according to social media.
Head chef Stuart Tattersall said staff were "proud and surprised" and it gave them an "extra boost".
Runners up were the Gurnard's Head, Zennor, Cornwall and the Punch Bowl at Crosthwaite in Cumbria.
Researchers for Big House Experience analysed Instagram hashtag data as well as TikTok views to decide the winners.
The Gunton Arms received nearly 5,000 hashtags about its name.
The pub is known for its range of artworks, including pieces from Tracy Emin, Damien Hirst and Lucian Freud.
Pub worker Lynne Snowball said: "Everyone gets on, it's a beautiful place and every day I see a bit of artwork that I haven't seen before and that's two years down the line."
Mr Tattersall said: "It could have been one of any pubs in the area, the whole region is peppered with beautiful pubs, so it's a testament to the county."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830