Body of missing Nigel Kedar found by road in Mendlesham
- Published
A body discovered by a road in Suffolk is that of a man missing for more than six years, police said.
Officers were called after a member of the public made the discovery near Norwich Road, Mendlesham, on 8 June.
The body has been formally identified as Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton, Essex, Norfolk Police said.
He was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, on 4 April 2017. His death is currently being treated as unexplained, police added.
Mr Kedar's disappearance was the subject of BBC Crimewatch appeal in the summer of 2017.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.