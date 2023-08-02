Crowds gather as Blakeney GP surgery set to close

A spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney said: "The primary care commissioning committee received a report in June and noted that the application from Blakeney Surgery would proceed to the consultation phase. "The practice will continue to communicate with all registered patients and other local stakeholders to engage with this consultation... "Once the consultation period is closed, all the feedback received from patients, their carers, staff and others will be submitted by the practice as part of its formal application to NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board."