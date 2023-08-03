Kenninghall: Man in 90s dies weeks after crash with parked car
- Published
A man in his 90s has died after a crash with a parked car almost two months ago, police have said.
They are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Gaboldisham Road, Kenninghall, Norfolk, on 13 June.
The victim, who was taken to Bury St Edmunds hospital in Suffolk, died as a result of chest injuries sustained after his black BMW crashed into a parked white Mercedes.
Anyone who spotted the BMW before the crash has been urged to contact police.
Investigators said they were also keen to hear from people with dashcam or doorbell video footage.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.