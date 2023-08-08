Norwich City's Grant Holt starts charity walk for children's hospices
A former Norwich City striker has begun a 46 mile-walk (74km) to raise money for a group of children's hospices.
Grant Holt, 42, will walk through the night from Ipswich to The Nook hospice in Framingham Earl, near Norwich.
He was setting off at 17:00 BST in his fundraising feat for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
"It's a bit of a mind over matter situation... if it takes me two days, we'll get round," said Holt.
"It's one of those places if you're doing the walk and you do get tough times - blisters, cramp - you think about some of the people you've met and they've got big problems.
"A little bit of cramp or a blister is nothing compared to the work that goes on [in the children's hospices]."
Despite a fear of heights, the father-of-three took part in a fundraising skydive last year and said he intended to organise another challenge next year.
He said he was buoyed into action by hearing about the £14.5m the children's charity has to raise each year to support itself.
Holt - who said he hoped to complete his walk in 18 hours - said while he did not have a fundraising target in mind, it was important to remind people that the charity needed money "more than ever".
"It's been tough for everyone over the last four years," he said.
Holt played for the Canaries between 2009 and 2013 and was voted supporters' player of the year three times.
EACH looks after children and young people with life-limiting/threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, north Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, and also supports their families.
It runs two other children's hospices - in Cambridge and Ipswich, but his walk begins at the Alpha Business Park in Ipswich, rather than at the town's Treehouse hospice.
Corporate fundraising manager Caroline Allen said Holt had taken on a "mammoth challenge" for the charity, which spends £8,600 per day on running each hospice.
"A lot of voluntary donations are needed - we get 15% in government funding and the rest is made up through fundraising or retail," she said.
"We need a lot of people like Grant... we couldn't do it without people like him."
