Stiffkey Marshes: National Trust removes makeshift bridge
A makeshift footbridge over a creek in Norfolk has been removed by the National Trust.
The charity said the wooden structure, built by persons unknown, at Stiffkey Marshes was "dangerous and unlicensed".
It was mysteriously built last month after the previous footbridge was removed by the National Trust 18 months ago due to safety concerns.
Villager Ian Curtis said accessing the marshes, near Blakeney Point, had become difficult.
He said staff from the heritage charity were spotted on the marshes at about 05:00 BST.
"I suppose when nobody was about, so they could get away with it. They just took it down and took it away," he said.
A National Trust spokesperson said: "We do not know who recently installed the bridge across the creek and cannot vouch for its construction.
"Safety remains our priority and we continue to encourage visitors to the area to follow signage, which includes the most-up-to-date tide timetable provided by the RNLI and alternative designated paths in the area," they said.
In March, the trust confirmed a new £250,000 bridge would be built at some point, but no construction date had been announced yet.
The charity said the creek had suffered erosion in recent weeks and that a new bridge would need to be "robust, safe and suitable for the inter-tidal coastal location".
Mr Curtis, along with other villagers, have been pushing for a new crossing over the creek.
He said a wooden bridge had originally been used by sheep to graze on the marshes, but that now the area was mostly used by walkers.
"[The previous footbridge] gave access across the marshes so people could go out there and enjoy themselves - that's all been stopped," he said.
"[The National Trust] has now said three times they're going to replace it.
"What we need is for them to keep to their word... and just get on with it."
