Norwich councillor who smashed Barclays windows defies calls to resign
- Published
A city councillor convicted of smashing the windows of a Norwich bank said she had no plans to resign.
Green Party councillor Amanda Fox and another woman, who were members of environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion, attacked Barclays on St James' Court in April 2021.
Leader of Norwich City Council, Mike Stonard, said Fox's position was "untenable" following her conviction.
Fox said "no violence was directed against anyone in the bank".
"I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support that I have received," she said.
"Barclays continue to be Europe's biggest funder of the fossil fuels driving the climate crisis."
She continued that she and her accomplice "had taken measures to ensure the building had been empty".
King's Lynn Crown Court heard the pair used hammers and chisels to cause the damage, costing £5,000.
On Tuesday, Fox, 52, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 71, of Vale Green in the city, were found guilty of criminal damage.
They are due to be sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court in November.
'Utter hypocrisy'
Fox was elected as a Green Party councillor for the Mancroft ward in May.
Mr Stonard, Labour, said: "When councillor Fox stood for election to the city council last May, her leaflets made no mention of this impending case, even though it was known.
"She even stated in her leaflets that she had been working hard tackling crime and anti-social behaviour. This was utter hypocrisy.
"She has damaged the reputation of her office and has brought the council into disrepute. She should do the decent thing and resign from the council."
The Norwich branch has been one of a number of Barclays banks across the country that have been targeted by activists.
Barclays previously said: "We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830