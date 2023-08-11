Swafield: Teenage cyclist dies in hit-and-run crash
A man has been arrested after a teenage cyclist died when he was hit by a pick-up truck.
The crash involved a white Ford Ranger and a bicycle in The Street, Swafield at 18:25 BST on Thursday, police said.
A teenage boy died at the scene. The truck driver failed to stop but was found soon afterwards.
A man in his 50s was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Norfolk Police has called for witnesses or anyone with any relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
