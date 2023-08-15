Norfolk care home in special measures after failings found
A care home has been put in special measures after inspectors found a catalogue of failures, including around infection control and staffing.
The Old Vicarage in Ludham, Norfolk, was moved from "good" to "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors found not all falls at the home were properly reported, some staff were not suitably trained and residents did not always get help promptly.
The BBC contacted Ashley Care Group, which runs the home, for comment.
Inspectors made an unannounced visit after receiving reports about problems at the home.
It cared for 39 older people at the time of the inspection.
The CQC report said the manager had not notified the watchdog of five safeguarding incidents - a requirement by law.
'Significant improvement needed'
On one occasion, inspectors found a resident was left in a soiled bed for more than 20 minutes before staff responded, and then only because inspectors asked.
They found there were not always enough staff on shift, something echoed by residents, and that "significant improvement was needed" to make sure people always had safe, good quality and individualised care.
There were also a "high number of falls" within the service, the CQC report said, highlighting that there were also delays referring residents to specialist fall teams when necessary.
Inspectors also criticised risk management and assessments, medicine safety management and infection control.
"We found the service to be unclean in multiple areas including people's rooms, the main kitchen, and laundry. Staff were not disposing of PPE safely," the report stated.
As a result of the failings, people were at "continued risk of harm", said inspectors.
However, the provider was "open and honest about the failings in the service, and worked with CQC to rectify immediate risks", they said.
A care consultancy company had also been appointed to support improvements, the CQC said.
