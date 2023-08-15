Swafield family pays tribute to boy who died in hit-and-run
The family of a teenage boy who died when he was hit by a pick-up truck in a Norfolk village said he would "stay in everyone's hearts".
Alfie, 13, died after he was struck while riding his bike in Swafield, near North Walsham, at 18:25 BST on Thursday.
The truck driver failed to stop but was found soon afterwards.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The man, in his 50s, was later bailed until 9 November, Norfolk Police said.
Devan Green described her step-son, who leaves two brothers, as "adventurous, energetic and so cheeky".
She said he had been out playing with his friends on the day he died and was on his way home when he was hit.
An off-duty firefighter had tried to resuscitate him and a woman came out of a cottage and held his hand, she said.
"I want to thank them all," said Ms Green.
'Stillness in the air'
She said life was not the same without her step-son, who she said loved riding his bike, swimming, music and his family and friends.
"The house isn't the same, it's too quiet, it's really quiet and there's just a stillness in the air that just isn't right," she said.
"We just don't know what to do now. What do you do? How do you move on? Where do you go from here? How do you live a normal life?"
The family has set up an online fundraising page to give Alfie the "best send off".
