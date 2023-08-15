Scroby Sands wind turbine catches fire off Norfolk coast

Smoke billowing from a wind turbine off the coast of Great YarmouthEmily Metcalfe
The turbine is part of the Scroby Sands offshore wind farm

A fire has broken out on an offshore wind turbine.

A plume of black smoke has been seen billowing from the Scroby Sands wind farm, 1.5 miles (2.5km) off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

RWE, the German company that owns the wind farm, said no-one was working in the area and authorities were aware of the incident.

BBC Radio Norfolk reporter Andrew Turner said only one turbine seemed to be affected.

