BBC Radio Norfolk DJ Stephen Bumfrey presents his last show
- Published
A "treasured" local radio presenter has left the BBC almost 43 years after first joining the corporation.
Stephen Bumfrey joined in 1981 and has presented the afternoon show on BBC Radio Norfolk, based in Norwich, for the past 14 years.
He had previously told listeners it was time to "move on" following "testing times" for the corporation.
The BBC is making cuts to 39 local radio stations as it seeks to modernise services across England.
"What I'll miss most about working for BBC Radio Norfolk is the people here," Mr Bumfrey said. "It's one of the best stations I have ever worked on, and I've worked at a good few."
His broadcasting career began in 1980 at a pirate radio station in Italy.
He went on to work for BBC Look East, the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) and Heart FM in the Midlands.
Mr Bumfrey re-joined the BBC in 2002 as a presenter at Radio Norfolk. He presented his final show on Tuesday afternoon.
"A lot of my colleagues I'm worried about," he said. "It's testing times for them and the corporation.
"I've been thinking over the last couple of years that I need to move on and do other things with my life," he added.
The BBC's proposed changes to local radio will see its stations share more programmes in the afternoons, evenings and weekends.
Peter Cook, executive editor at BBC Radio Norfolk, said: "Stephen's been part of the Radio Norfolk team for more than 20 years. He's a brilliant presenter who has made afternoon radio his home.
"Stephen is treasured by his listeners for his love of music, his great sense of humour and his love of Norfolk.
"He's a friend to all at Radio Norfolk and a great supporter of new talent. We'll miss him lots and wish him well for the future."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830