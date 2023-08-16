Woman raped as she walked home in Norwich
- Published
A woman has been raped on her walk home in Norwich, police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the attack on Clover Hill Road at about 01:25 BST on Sunday.
The victim was understood to have been approached by a man in dark clothes and then assaulted.
Det Insp Kev Barber said the rape was not being linked to a similar assault in July and understood that there "may be some concern in the local community".
Police have appealed for any witnesses, with Det Insp Barber adding he would "urge anybody who has any information to get in touch with us as we continue to conduct our inquiries".
The man has been described as white, 5ft 10in tall (1.77m) and of stocky build. He had a beard and was wearing dark grey joggers and a black hoodie.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830