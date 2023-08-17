Earsham: Two men charged over fatal crash after police pursuit
Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash after a police pursuit.
A Land Rover Defender was said to be involved in the pursuit at Earsham, Norfolk, just after 16:30 BST on Sunday.
The female driver of a Nissan Juke died after a crash with the Land Rover on the A143.
The men were remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.
It is believed the Land Rover went into a field during the pursuit before rejoining the main road.
Two men, who were in the Land Rover, were treated in hospital before being questioned by police.
Marcin Jablonski, 43, of Mutfordwood Lane, Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other motoring offences.
The charges include causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.
Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was investigating the case after a referral by Norfolk and Suffolk police forces.
