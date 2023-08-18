Lauren Hemp: Delia Smith remembers photo with the five-year-old Norwich fan

Delia SmithGetty Images
Delia Smith and her husband, Michael Wynn-Jones, are Norwich City's joint majority shareholders
Celebrity chef Delia Smith said she first met Lauren Hemp at a Norwich City match when the five-year-old had a photograph taken with her.

The Lioness, who is heading to the Women's World Cup final, was a regular at Carrow Road from a young age.

Ms Smith, a major shareholder in the club, said: "Her father had a picture taken with me, isn't that lovely?

"That little girl, her father brought her to football at Norwich and she's ended up being a star."

Lauren Hemp scored the second goal in England's historic against Australia

The Manchester City winger's hometown is North Walsham, Norfolk, although she left home at the age of 16 to play full-time for Bristol City.

Hemp scored the second goal in front of the sell-out crowd at Stadium Australia, before setting up a pass to Alessia Russo to bring in the 3-1 victory over Australia.

Ms Smith said she was still " absolutely overwhelmed by it, I got very emotional about it and I still do, I can't believe it."

The Lionesses became the first England football team since 1966 to reach a senior final on the world stage.

Lauren Hemp was named Player of the Match award after playing a crucial role in the World Cup semi-final win at Stadium Australia in Sydney

Ms Smith said it had changed the profile of women's football forever adding "absolutely, it's on the map".

"I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed watching it, it's been so good, it's been so exciting," she said.

