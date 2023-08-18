Norwich: Vision for former Colman's factory site revealed

An illustrative view of what the site at Carrow Works could look likeFuel Properties
A total of 1,859 new properties have been planned for the 30-acre Carrow Works site near County Hall
By Kate Scotter & George Thompson
BBC News & Local Democracy Reporting Service

Fresh details about a new housing development that has been proposed for the former Colman's Mustard factory site in Norwich have been revealed.

They show a total of 1,859 properties have been planned for the Carrow Works site near County Hall.

Full planning permission has been sought for 143 houses plus business and community space.

The factory closed in 2020 when Unilever moved its operations out of the city.

An initial plan has also been submitted to build the remaining 1,716 homes and commercial and community space. Further details are due to be given in a separate application.

The proposals have been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Fuel Properties
The first plans to be submitted were for 143 houses, along with business and community space

There are also plans to restore a Grade I-listed abbey built in the 16th Century, known as Carrow Abbey, which will be converted into three homes.

The abbey stands on the site of a priory founded in 1146 and has been the home of many prominent Norwich families, including the Colman family - the former owners of the mustard brand.

Much of the current area was developed by the family, who moved to the site in 1854.

Many of the buildings were linked to the manufacturing of Colman's products, but the site has since been predominantly vacant.

The mustard factory closed in 2020 when Unilever switched its Carrow Works operations to Staffordshire and Germany

Several structures are also listed, giving them extra protection against development.

Historic England raised concerns about early plans, particularly the impact on protected buildings, which has resulted in a reduction of the development surrounding them.

People living in nearby Trowse have also raised concerns, highlighting the development could increase traffic in the area.

However, developer Fuel Properties said the proposed development would be a "low car scheme", with one parking space per house and 0.2 spaces per apartment.

The former industrial site forms a key part of the East Norwich Masterplan, which could ultimately see more than 3,000 homes and 4,000 jobs created in four areas near Trowse, Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

