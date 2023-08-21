King's Lynn new town bus route starts
A new bus service has been introduced in a bid to reduce car journeys through a Norfolk town.
The King's Lynn 3H Town Link service is being run by independent company Go To Town.
It will depart from the town's bus station seven times a day on weekdays and six times on Saturdays.
Norfolk County Council said it would give drivers the choice to leave their cars at home for some journeys, and provide transport to key parts of town.
The new routes cover the planned Primary Care Hub on Nar Ouse Way, due to open in 2024, and the new St James Medical Practice in South Wootton.
A single trip on the service will cost £1.50 under the flat fares scheme introduced by Norfolk County Council in King's Lynn, funded by money from the Department for Transport to improve bus services across the county.
All bus companies operating in the town have signed up to the council fares scheme.
