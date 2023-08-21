Norfolk seal pup dies after being 'picked up by woman'

The seal pup died over the weekend after going into shock when it was picked up by a member of the public, Friends of Horsey Seals said
A seal pup died after being picked up by a member of the public, a seal protection group said.

The pup was seen on Friday on Sea Palling beach in Norfolk by a woman concerned for its welfare.

Despite advice from the Marine & Wildlife Rescue charity to leave it alone, she wrapped it in a coat and it was believed to have gone into shock.

Sally Butler, from Friends of Horsey Seals, said people needed "to keep their distance".

Marine & Wildlife Rescue said they were called on Friday night by the woman.

In a Facebook post it said: "The pup was picked up and wrapped in a coat even though we instructed caller to leave the seal pup alone to be checked in the morning.

"This pup was subjected to unnecessary suffering as a result."

Friends of Horsey Seals, a local seal protection group, also made an appeal on social media, stating: "Please, no matter how tempted you are do not pick up seals from the beach!!

"Harbour seals are very sensitive and can easily go into a state of shock like this one did and has passed away!!"

