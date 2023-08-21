Norwich: Cyclist dies after colliding with car at junction
A cyclist in their 60s has died following a collision with a car.
It happened at the junction of Albemarle Road and Newmarket Road in Norwich on Saturday.
Police were called to the collision between a red Renault Laguna and the bicycle at 12:15 BST.
Fire and ambulance services were also called out and the female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Meanwhile, another cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision on Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich at 08:45 on Monday.
Police said it also involved a car and caused a road closure up to the Kett's Hill roundabout.
An ambulance took the cyclist to hospital.
Road closures were lifted shortly after 10:00, police said.
Norfolk County Council has been carrying out works at the roundabout, with one aim being to make it safer for cyclists.
