Earsham: Police actions before fatal crash to be probed
- Published
Police actions in the moments before a fatal car crash involving a Land Rover that ploughed through a maize field are to be investigated by a watchdog.
A 28-year-old woman died after the Nissan Juke she was driving was hit by the 4x4 on the A143 near Old Harleston Road, Earsham, Norfolk, on 13 August.
The Land Rover was being chased by police when the driver drove into the crop field.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was investigating.
Its director Steve Noonan said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the woman's family and friends and we have been in contact with her family to explain our role and the next steps.
"Our role is to investigate the actions and decision-making of police officers involved in this incident prior to the collision and we will examine whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.
"After being notified of the incident, our investigators went to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures to start gathering evidence."
Two men have been charged in relation to the crash.
Marcin Jablonski, 43, from Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking, and criminal damage.
Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, from Newmarket, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830