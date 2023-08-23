Norfolk care home rated inadequate after failings found
- Published
A Norfolk care home found 'visibly unclean' by inspectors has been rated "inadequate".
Downham Grange, in Downham Market, is run by Kingsley Healthcare and had 56 residents when it was recently visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors found a number of issues at the home and said "health and hygiene were not prioritised".
Kingsley Healthcare said it was was making necessary changes and felt the inadequate rating was "unfairly harsh".
Downham Grange was previously rated as needing to improve. It is now in special measures and will be kept under review and re-inspected to monitor improvements.
'Difficult time'
Gill Hodgson-Reilly, the commission's deputy director for the East of England, said: "We were concerned to find a home where health and hygiene were not prioritised.
"We found equipment, such as crash mats, wheelchairs, pressure cushions and items of furniture were visibly unclean, some people's bedrooms had malodour, and some flooring and surfaces were damaged, impacting on the ability to keep these areas clean.
"Some people were not being protected from risk of harm, with items such as razors and denture cleaning tablets not securely stored in some of the rooms.
"This was of particular risk for those people living with dementia, who relied on the staff to maintain their safety."
Some gaps in food and drink and medication records were found, as well as some out-of-date creams which were still being used.
The service was also considered to be understaffed, with one nurse available during the night instead of two.
'Caring and responsive'
But Kingsley Healthcare said the inspection came during a "difficult time of management transition", which has since been resolved, and claimed "a robust action plan to address CQC concerns" had been put in place.
A spokesperson for the company said: "We are disappointed by shortcomings highlighted in our latest CQC report but want to give a firm assurance that these have been treated as valuable lessons by the care home staff and wider Kingsley team.
"We are swiftly implementing the necessary changes, ensuring they are embedded in our practices, to ensure we continue to provide the high quality care our residents and their families expect.
"However, we disagree with a number of points raised by the inspectors and feel that their overall inadequate rating is unfairly harsh and does not accurately reflect the level of care we pride ourselves on delivering.
"The home is still rated good in the categories of effective, caring and responsive.
"We want to apologise for any anxiety or distress the report has caused to residents and families but can give the reassurance that none of the identified shortcomings has caused harm to any resident."