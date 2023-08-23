New Norfolk places for children with SEND
Two new schools are to be built to help cope with growing demand for places for children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).
The schools, planned for Great Yarmouth and Downham Market, will provide 270 places and are due to open in 2026.
Norfolk County Council said the schools were "much needed" and it is investing £100m in specialist education.
However, the council has been criticised for delays in providing SEND school places.
The council said the Great Yarmouth school will have 170 places for children with complex needs aged from three to 19 years old.
The Downham Market school will provide 100 places for children aged between five to 18 with communication and interaction needs.
Penny Carpenter, cabinet member for children's services at the Conservative-controlled council, said: "Creating more specialist provision for children and young people with higher needs SEND is vital to making sure this group has the best support to flourish in their education and adult life."
The schools will be funded by the Department for Education (DfE) and run by an academy trust following a competitive bidding process.
Labour councillor Maxine Webb, whose son has SEND, said: "Obviously two new schools is good news. But 2026 is three years away.
"Demand is still going up massively but we're not meeting that demand already. They should have done this years ago."
The DfE said the Norfolk schools were among seven new special schools it was announcing for England. The department has already committed to opening 83 others.
The DfE said it was committed to providing local authorities with £10.5bn of high needs funding per annum by 2024/25.
Children's minister Claire Coutinho said: "There's a lot that we're doing with specialist places as well as the mainstream system as well.
"We're already hiring more educational psychologists as well to make sure the assessment part of the system is flowing more smoothly."
