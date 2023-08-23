Joe Dix death: Three deny murder after failed robbery attempt
A man was fatally stabbed in a scuffle following a bungled robbery for drugs and money, a court has heard.
Eighteen-year-old Joe Dix, from Mile Cross in Norwich, suffered seven stab wounds during the incident in January 2022.
Benjamin Gil, Hans Beeharry and Cameron Palmer, all from Norwich, each deny murder at Norwich Crown Court.
A fourth man, Yaman Uslu, 19, of Horner Close, Norwich, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.
The court was told how the three murder accused had gone to a flat, known to sell drugs, in the Vale Green area of Norwich, with the intention to steal.
Mr Beeharry had a key to the flat but failed to open the front door, the jury was told.
Inside was a London drug dealer who telephoned Mr Dix for help.
Mr Dix, who the court was told had been convicted for supplying Class A drugs in 2021, left his flat nearby and headed to Vale Green with a large knife.
A chase and a scuffle ensued with the three defendants in the street, and Mr Dix suffered fatal stab injuries.
Four knives were identified in court as weapons used, including a 24-inch (61cm) sword.
The court heard Mr Dix managed to get up, pick up the sword, and walk towards his home, before collapsing in the street.
He was taken to hospital where he died an hour later.
The prosecution told the court that CCTV clearly showed Mr Dix being chased by Mr Gil and Mr Palmer.
But in her summary, Elizabeth Marsh KC, for Hans Beeharry, said there was no evidence her client participated in any stabbing, nor was he close when "any stabbing occurred" as he had tripped while leaving the scene.
Cameron Palmer's defence counsel, Simon Spence KC, told the jury a vast amount of the trial had dealt with matters concerning Norwich gangs and drug dealing.
He said that even if his client was a drug dealer, it did not make him a murderer.
He also contested claims that Mr Palmer had possessed a knife - arguing it would have been seen in his client's hand on CCTV footage.
Instead he suggested Mr Gil may have stabbed Mr Dix "by way of a lawful self-defence" and said it was Mr Dix chasing the men with a weapon, not the other way around.
Justin Rouse KC, for Mr Gil, told the jury the case was not one of so-called joint enterprise, but suggested "a credible alternative suspect", namely the drug dealer in the Vale Green flat, may have been involved instead.
The hearing is continuing.
